Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,609,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 445,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

