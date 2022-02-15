Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 931.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

