Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346,364 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

