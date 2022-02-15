Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.
Vonage Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
