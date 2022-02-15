Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 138,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 62.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
