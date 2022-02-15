Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,954 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,570,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

