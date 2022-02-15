Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

