Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.
NYSE BBVA opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.