Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,098 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $20.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

