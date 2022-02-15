Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 553,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,138,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

