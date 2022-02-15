Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

