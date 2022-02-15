Bank of America Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

NYSE:GPS opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

