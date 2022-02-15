Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells $483,230.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.