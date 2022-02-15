Bank of Marin Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

