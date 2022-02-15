Bank of Marin Purchases 3,328 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 322.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 321,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 245,651 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 148,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.