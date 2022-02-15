Bank of Marin Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 244,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.