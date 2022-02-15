Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

