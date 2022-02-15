Barclays PLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 218.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.