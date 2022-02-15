Barclays PLC Buys 29,296 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.45. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

