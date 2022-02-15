Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE FF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

