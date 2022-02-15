Barclays PLC Sells 748 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVLY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

