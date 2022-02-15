Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.90).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,199 ($43.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,496.29. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,098 ($41.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

