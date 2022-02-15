Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.74) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.51).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,249 ($16.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.23.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

