Battery Management Corp. Has $60.22 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Battery Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,460 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up 2.8% of Battery Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Battery Management Corp. owned about 1.95% of JFrog worth $60,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 4,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,531. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

