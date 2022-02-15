Bayberry Capital Partners LP Acquires 198,000 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 5.9% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after buying an additional 553,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 2,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,862. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 0.56.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

