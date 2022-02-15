BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCBP opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

