BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.83

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.83 and traded as high as C$66.66. BCE shares last traded at C$66.45, with a volume of 2,537,295 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

