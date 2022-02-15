Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 151,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,376,807. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.

