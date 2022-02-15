Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 338,750 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 451,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,926,992. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.