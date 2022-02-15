Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,832 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 245,651 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 117,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,524. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.