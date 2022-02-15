Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.77. 664,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,124,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.