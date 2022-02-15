Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.78. 44,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,326. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

