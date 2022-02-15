Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 51,508 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,508 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 22,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,621. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.