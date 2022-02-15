Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 8.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 37,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,509,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,557,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

