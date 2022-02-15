Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 8.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 37,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,509,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.
Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
