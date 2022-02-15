Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.90

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 498.10 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.19) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

