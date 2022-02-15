Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Becle stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.