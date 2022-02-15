Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BELFA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 1,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

