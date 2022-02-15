Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of BELFA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 1,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.00.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.