Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

