BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.0770 on Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and $66.69 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.15 or 0.07066633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.15 or 1.00041389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

