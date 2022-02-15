Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £371.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.70 ($0.32).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

