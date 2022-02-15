Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUXA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUXA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,713. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

