Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVII. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

