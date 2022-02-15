Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

