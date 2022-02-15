Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.
Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTRT Health Acquisition (DTRTU)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).
Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.