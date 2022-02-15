Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $12.10 Million Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,051,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $14,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $12,538,000.

NASDAQ:ARTEU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

