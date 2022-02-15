Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $143,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

BBY stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

