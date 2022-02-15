Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 336,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,376. The firm has a market cap of $540.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

