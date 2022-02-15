Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

