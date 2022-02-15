BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $784.70.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

