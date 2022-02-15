Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 201.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $620.98 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

