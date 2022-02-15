BioImpact Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 247,291 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 247,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000. Cytokinetics accounts for about 1.4% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,343. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.