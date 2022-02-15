BioImpact Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 247,291 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 247,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000. Cytokinetics accounts for about 1.4% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.
In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
