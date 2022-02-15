BioImpact Capital LLC Sells 36,238 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

BioImpact Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.7% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 4.42% of Repare Therapeutics worth $43,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 316,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.